Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney today at Linn Park

Noon

Local church opens doors of its sanctuary for prayers

St. James AME Chuch in Avondale will open at noon for the community to offer prayers for the McKinney Family.

The church is located adjacent to Tom Brown Village at 4200 5th Ct. North in Birmingham.

Everyone is welcome to stop by and offer prayers, comfort and condolences for Cupcake.

—

9:30 a.m.

Birmingham mayor calls for vigil in memory of “Cupcake”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a vigil in memory of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The vigil will take place at Linn Park on the Short 20th Street side facing City Hall.

The vigil will start at 4 p.m. and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Join us in memory of Kamille today at 4 p.m. in Linn Park in front of City Hall. https://t.co/7xY3fI0aVi — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) October 23, 2019

The city hall will be lit in purple, Kamille’s favorite color, in memory of her.

The Tom Brown Village Community also announced a vigil in honor of Cupcake. The event will take place at 8 p.m.

Tuesday night, Birmingham Police announced the remains of a 3-year-old girl were found inside a dumpster near the Center Point condominium, where suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were arrested days after Kamille’s disappearance.

