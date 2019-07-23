Live Now
Viewers send in photos of high water around the region as our storm team tracks cooler, drier temperatures

News

Courtesy: Sharon Bolton in Chuckey, TN

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- While our Storm Team is tracking drier and cooler temperatures, rain is still causing issues for some area roadways.

Viewers in Greene County have sent us photos of high water on roads, and rising creek water in some areas of Chuckey and Afton.

Jacob Hensley sent us a video of water covering part of the roadway in Camp Creek.

Here are some notable rainfall totals reported by the Morristown National Weather Service: 

Greene County

  • Greeneville- 2.04 inches 
  • Nolichucky- 1.98 inches

Washington County (TN)

  • Watauga- 2.10 inches
  • JC- 1.81 inches
  • Fall Branch- 1.71 inches
  • Gray- 0.90 inches

Hawkins and Sullivan Counties were the counties in our area to go under a Flash Flood Warning, meaning a flash flood was imminent or occurring. Of course, localized flooding was scattered around the area. 

Hawkins County

  • Rogersville- 1.92 inches
  • Whitesburg- 1.97 inches
  • Church Hill- 1.69 inches

Sullivan County

  • Bloomingdale- 2.23 inches
  • Bristol- 1.55 inches
  • Tri-Cities Airport- 1.08 inches

This photo was submitted by Brian Landers. Pictured: Middle Creek in Afton (Greene County)

Drier and cooler air will filter in later today, allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight! Over the next few days, temperatures will be below average, but very comfortable with low humidity.

(Highs in the upper 70s, lows 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, low 60s.). Rain chances don’t return until late this weekend!

