Viewers send in photos of high water around the region as our storm team tracks cooler, drier temperatures

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- While our Storm Team is tracking drier and cooler temperatures, rain is still causing issues for some area roadways.

Viewers in Greene County have sent us photos of high water on roads, and rising creek water in some areas of Chuckey and Afton.

Jacob Hensley sent us a video of water covering part of the roadway in Camp Creek.

Here are some notable rainfall totals reported by the Morristown National Weather Service:

Greene County

Greeneville- 2.04 inches

Nolichucky- 1.98 inches

Washington County (TN)

Watauga- 2.10 inches

JC- 1.81 inches

Fall Branch- 1.71 inches

Gray- 0.90 inches

Hawkins and Sullivan Counties were the counties in our area to go under a Flash Flood Warning, meaning a flash flood was imminent or occurring. Of course, localized flooding was scattered around the area.

Hawkins County

Rogersville- 1.92 inches

Whitesburg- 1.97 inches

Church Hill- 1.69 inches

Sullivan County

Bloomingdale- 2.23 inches

Bristol- 1.55 inches

Tri-Cities Airport- 1.08 inches

This photo was submitted by Brian Landers. Pictured: Middle Creek in Afton (Greene County)

Rain ends along with late day clearing, a vast improvement to the morning, https://t.co/gsEb6NLDJe #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/sU9aTOdwuc — Jeremy Eisenzopf (@jeremyeisenzopf) July 23, 2019

It is lunch time and most of us are only in the 60s thanks to the cold front and cloud cover. The second graphic shows we are all much cooler than we were 24 hours ago from this time! #wjhlwx pic.twitter.com/doNAeCFI6a — Brittney Bowman WJHL (@BrittneyBwx) July 23, 2019

Drier and cooler air will filter in later today, allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight! Over the next few days, temperatures will be below average, but very comfortable with low humidity.

(Highs in the upper 70s, lows 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, low 60s.). Rain chances don’t return until late this weekend!