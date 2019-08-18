Video shows migrants attempting to swim to Italian island after being stranded for weeks, denied docking

(CNN) – NGO Proactiva Opens Arms shared this video showing migrants attempting to swim to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The migrants were aboard the rescue ship ‘Open Arms’ that has been stranded for more than two weeks.

The ship rescued migrants in the Mediterranean on August 1.

But then the ship was left with nowhere to go, after its request to dock at an Italian port was refused by Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Sunday that Spain will allow more than a hundred migrants to dock at the Spanish port of Algeciras.

The Spanish government released a statement that their decision came in response to “Salvini’s refusal to allow the disembarkation” of the rescue vessel in Italy.