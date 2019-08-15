Breaking News
Earnhardt Jr., wife, and child not seriously hurt in Elizabethton plane crash

Video shows Earnhardt family fleeing fiery plane crash in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Video shows the moment Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, daughter, and others fled from their plane after it crashed Thursday afternoon at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

Earnhardt Jr. was not seriously injured but was taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

We’re told his wife and daughter also were not seriously hurt.

