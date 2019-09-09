VIDEO: Garth Brooks releases video hyping Neyland Stadium concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As most Volunteer fans know, country music superstar Garth Brooks will be performing at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 16.

Now, the artist has released a video showing his excitement to play live in the home of the Volunteers.

In the video, Brooks says playing in Neyland is “Gonna be AWESOME!”

Brooks’ concert will be the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years and just the third in the venue’s nearly 100-year history.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. EDT on Ticketmaster. There will be no advance box office sales and there is an 8-ticket limit per person. Tickets start at $94.95.

You can go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster mobile app.