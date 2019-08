GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Michigan family has quite a story to tell after a trip to Gatlinburg.

Prussia Hawley and her family had only been at their AirBNB for 45 minutes on August 19, when a mother bear and her two cubs arrived.

The bears broke into the family’s rental van and got away with Pop-Tarts and some other snacks.

The bears also tried to open a water bottle.

Luckily, no damage was done to the van.