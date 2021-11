KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee scored on its first six possessions and held South Alabama to seven first half points as the Vols ran over the Jaguars 60-14 to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019.

The Vols struck first with an eleven play 62 yard drive capped by a Jabari Small one yard touchdown plunge to give them a 7-0 lead with 11:13 remaining in the first quarter.