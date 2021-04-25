Victim of fatal Douglas Lake boat crash identified

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has released the identity of the man who died in a boat crash on Douglas Lake Saturday morning.

65-year-old Billy Ray Martin of Pikeville, Kentucky has been identified as the angler who died Saturday after a boat crash near Anchor Down campground.

According to the TWRA, Martin and another man, Brandon Martin, were fishing with a bass club early Sat. morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., Martin was operating his bass boat that collided with another bass boat that was operated by 39-year-old Chris Sexton of Corryton. Sexton, along with a juvenile male, was participating in a bass tournament on the Morristown Marine Team Trail.

When the crash happened, all four anglers were wearing life jackets and were ejected into the water. They were recovered by other bass fishermen and were taken to the dock at Anchor Down campground.

Billy Ray Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Brandon Martin was transported to UT Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Jefferson County Boating Officer Chase Rich says, “Life jackets were definitely a factor in saving several lives in this accident. When someone is in the water without a life jacket on there is always a possibility of drowning but when you add other factors such as cold water/air and extra clothing to protect from the elements, it makes survivability that much harder. Also, impacting the water at any rate of speed can increase the possibility of being knocked unconscious. That’s why the use of life jackets is always important.”

TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the families of all involved. The accident remains under investigation.