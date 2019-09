U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addresses U.S. military personnel at U.S. Yokota Air Base, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Trump campaign is coming to Nashville with Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Music City in October.

Vice President Pence will be the guest of honor at a fundraising dinner on Oct. 7.

Tickets range from $1,000 to $100,000. Photo opportunities with the Vice President will be available for $15,000.

The dinner is hosted by Trump Victory, which is a joint fundraising committee authorized by President Trump.