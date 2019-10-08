VHCC names Texas college administrator as new president

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The new president of Virginia Highlands Community College has been announced.

According to a release from Virginia’s Community Colleges, Dr. Adam Hutchison, currently of Elm Mott, Texas, has been hired and will start in the role at the start of 2020.

Dr. Hutchison currently works as the provost at Texas State Technical College at Waco.

Hutchison has an associate and bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, a master’s from Liberty University and a doctorate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA.

Hutchison has nearly 20 years in higher education.

“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students, faculty, and staff at Virginia Highlands Community College and to be a part of the VCCS,” said Hutchison. “For more than 50 years, Virginia Highlands has met the needs of the region with quality and comprehensive education programs, and through its partnerships with schools, universities, and businesses, VHCC offers a bright future for all area residents. We’ve been so impressed with the community’s commitment to VHCC and the college’s commitment to the local community; it’s exactly the kind of place we want be. Southwest Virginia is rich in beauty, culture, and opportunity, and we are excited to make our home there.”

Catherine Brillhart, chair of the Virginia Highlands Community College Local Board, said the board is excited to welcome Dr. Hutchison.