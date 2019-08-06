VHCC announces transportation partnership for Bristol, VA students

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Highlands Community College announced eight community partnerships to help transport students from Bristol, Virginia to Abingdon.
Dr. Charlie White, VHCC president spoke at a news conference on Tuesday morning about the importance of these partnerships.
The partners who are teaming with VHCC to provide this transportation are:
- Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority
- Bristol Virginia Public Schools
- City of Bristol, Virginia Transit
- Bristol Virginia Department of Social Services
- Mountain Lynx Transit
- People, Inc.
- United Way of Bristol TN/VA
“For far too long, the lack of transportation has prevented many Bristol, Virginia, students from continuing their education beyond high school,” Dr. White said. “Today, transportation is no longer a barrier – and lives will be forever changed.”
The news conference was held at the Bristol Train Station on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.