VHCC announces transportation partnership for Bristol, VA students

News

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Highlands Community College announced eight community partnerships to help transport students from Bristol, Virginia to Abingdon.

Dr. Charlie White, VHCC president spoke at a news conference on Tuesday morning about the importance of these partnerships.

The partners who are teaming with VHCC to provide this transportation are:

  • Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority
  • Bristol Virginia Public Schools
  • City of Bristol, Virginia Transit
  • Bristol Virginia Department of Social Services
  • Mountain Lynx Transit
  • People, Inc.
  • United Way of Bristol TN/VA

“For far too long, the lack of transportation has prevented many Bristol, Virginia, students from continuing their education beyond high school,” Dr. White said. “Today, transportation is no longer a barrier – and lives will be forever changed.”

The news conference was held at the Bristol Train Station on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

