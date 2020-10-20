Veterans Voices: Vietnam Veteran Mike Deegan.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Mike Deegan was just 19 when he quit college to join the military and fight in Vietnam.



“The flag right here represents the unit I was with, 3RD Force Recon, and they were at the time the Marine Corp Special Forces,” said Deegan.



Known as the “Green Ghosts” by the enemy, the unit immediately drew the attention of the North Vietnamese and their Soviet Leaders.



“They actually had wanted posters out on us that they wanted us captured because we were creating a lot of havoc,” Deegan said.



Deegan was shot three time while on patrol. He was given a Purple Heart and returned home.



“Somebody came out, and they were looking at me and he said ‘Son we have to send you home,’ and

I started crying I said ‘Don’t send me home. These are my buddies, I can’t leave these guys I don’t want to go home.'”



Recovering in the U.S., Deegan like so many other Vietnam War soldiers, did not get a hero’s welcome.



“We were patriotic, and I guess believed in what we were doing and to come home in some cases, some men were spit on,” Deegan said. “They told you don’t wear your uniforms. It was almost degrading to have to wear your uniform outside the bases.”



He says he put that chapter behind him, until 30 years later when his phone rang.



“It’s hard to describe that phone call, but it was like getting hit in the gut. I had to sit down,” Deegan said.



Deegan went to a reunion with his old unit.



“I told the guys, ‘I’m scared to death about this’ because I always felt like I left my guys,” he said.

They welcomed him with open arms.



“The photo I showed you of my platoon sergeant, he had a couple of small reunions. He put a large tent so we could all sleep in the tent and told me ‘I’m telling you bub, I’m going to get a motel. My tent days are over,'” Deegan said.



Deegan says they don’t’ talk much about their time in Vietnam, but the lessons learned there influenced the rest of Mike Deegan’s life.



“Like I said, I’d do it again.”