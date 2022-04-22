News Channel 11 is launching a new series called “Veteran’s Voices”. Every week, we’ll share the stories of veterans who call the Tri-Cities Region home. You can nominate a veteran HERE.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Like many veterans of the Korean War, memories are starting to fade for James Arnold.

But even now, there are some things he’s been unable to forget.

“I was drafted in 1951,” he said, clearly recalling the Nation’s call to serve when he was 21 years old.

Scrapbooks compiled by the family contain letters and newspaper clippings, one of which shows Arnold in a column of soldiers marching off to war. Many of them end up on the ground in Korea, some in direct combat with the enemy, the Army had different plans for the young man from Ohio.

His daughter Laura Hodge said the reason was simple.

“He knew how to type,” she said. “They needed people who could type order and work under commanding officers to do assignments.”

Arnold poses in a rare photo from his time in service. He spent most of the Korean War supporting command administration in Germany. “We did a lot of good things,” he said.

James Arnold’s time in service took him to Germany where he worked in administration to support the U.S. mission to rebuild Europe while fighting off a rapidly expanding Communist regime.

Laura Hodge says she always knew her Dad was a veteran, but he rarely talked about it, and he never boasted about what he did. She thinks it was because he felt his Korean War service in Europe meant he didn’t really deserve the same recognition as Korean War veterans who were involved in direct combat.

“He often didn’t feel his role wasn’t as significant as those on the front lines and in-country in Korea,” Hodge said. “But without people serving in other areas, the troops on the ground couldn’t do the job. Every role was significant. Every person who put on a uniform was significant.”

After the Korean War, Arnold came home and devoted his life to family and a career as a special education teacher.

Years later, he received the Ambassador of Peace Medal from the Korean Government.

“Whether they served in-country or not, the South Korean government wanted them to have the medal,” she said.

Hodge says she and her family are deeply proud of their family patriarch’s service.

“He sacrificed for his country,” she said. “He didn’t put boots on ground in Korea, but his Country said, ‘This is where we need you,’ and he went. And that takes patriotism and love of fellow man and country to make those sacrifices.”