Veterans Voices: Johnson City couple married for 66 years met while both in service during Korean War

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- The Korean War began in 1950, a time when women were not seen as part of the military and men were being drafted into war.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant spoke with two local Korean War veterans who didn’t follow social norms. They did, however, follow their passion for service.

“Back in 1951, the Korean War was on, so other than being drafted and end up maybe in the Army or Marines, I joined the Navy,” said Frank Geso, a Korean and Vietnam war veteran.

Geso joined the Navy when he was 18, because it was a family tradition and a decision he made to help his country.

“Life is worth living and whatever you put into it is what you’re going to get out,” said Geso.

His time in the service took him all over the world including Korea, Japan, Germany and Vietnam.

But his greatest adventure was meeting his wife while in the service.

“At the time, it was right after World War Two and there was a lot of talk about joining the service,” said Arlene Geso, Frank’s wife and a Korean War Veteran herself. “I was out of high school for two years, and I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”

Arlene was one of five women chosen to serve at a time when it was not common for women to be in the military.

“They were going to put Coral Waves aboard ship on the Pacific Coast, and I volunteered for that,” explained Arlene.

It wasn’t an easy job for Arlene, especially since she cannot swim and gets seasick.

She worked at the Bremerton Navel Hospital in Washington State before boarding the ship and meeting Frank.

“When I saw her I said ‘wow’ I got to date this woman,” said Frank.

Only a few months later, they were married, which was frowned upon by the military at the time.

“The night before the ship sailed, he called them and told them that we were married” said Arlene. “They made me sail and let him stay on the base.”

Arlene left the military soon after while Frank made it his career.

“I retired as a Chief Ward Officer, which was probably the best job ever created in the military,” Frank said.

They had three children, two of which currently live near them in Johnson City, Tennessee.

“Now we’ve been married for 66 years,” said Arlene. “So I guess everything worked out alright.”

Their time in the military not only brought them together, but it taught them appreciation for others around the world and respect for their country.