Veterans now have more flexibility in receiving care at the VA

The nine million veterans in our nation now have a more flexible way of receiving care from the United States Department of Veteran Affairs.

This includes getting treatment for minor injuries and illnesses like colds, or strep throat, all thanks to the Mission Act.

One of the things that veterans may not be aware of about this new act is that it allows veterans to have access to urgent care or walk-ins whenever needed. Since the act was passed on June 6, there has been an increase in referrals, according to James H. Quilen VA Medical Center.

“There is an urgent care benefit as part of the Mission Act, which houses up to three urgent care visits per year for eligible veterans,” Quillen’s chief of community care and primary care physician, Dr/ James Crider said.

Dr. Crider said the three visits are available for no extra cost, but you do have to be enrolled at the VA.

“Typically means any appointment at a VA within the ast 24 months,” he said.

Eligible veterans do not have to get permission to visit an urgent care provider if it’s in the VA’s network.

Dr. Crider said, “Prescriptions can be taken to outisde facilities also, to participating pharmacies or they can be brought back to the VA to be filled.”

Veterans in the Tri-Cities region are callinig this a huge step forward.

“Well, I hope that that the Mission Act is going to provide additional access for veterans, especially those that live outside of the area that still come to the VA,” U.S. Army Veteran Sam Jones explained.

Jones, who served in vietnam from 1968 to 1971 said he is pleased with his experience and has a positive outlook for what’s to come under the Mission Act.

The VA for me, I’ve been going for the past couple of years has been a Godsend for the medical treatment that I’ve received. “We have people from North Carolina, some West Virginia, Kentucky.”

There are more than 30 hospitals in our region participating in the Mission Act and growing. Click here find a hospital bu zip code.

To learn more about the benefit, click here.