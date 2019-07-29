Vehicle fire on Reservoir Rd in Kingsport turns into HAZMAT situation, road shut down











KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bush cutter caught fire on Reservoir Rd. in Kingsport and turned into a HAZMAT situation.

Members of the Kingsport Fire Department told News Channel 11 at 9:12 they received a call about a brush cutter on Reservoir Road that had caught fire.

Firefighters were warned of a potential of a large amount of fuel on-scene as well.

Members of the Kingsport Fire Department also said the situation has turned into a HAZMAT situation.

KFD officials said while the fire was being put out, diesel spilled and entered a nearby creek.

The fuel has been contained in the creek using buoys.

The vehicle caught fire near the intersection of Diana Rd and Reservoir Rd, just outside the entrance to the Willowbrooke Community.

News Channel 11 was on-scene and was told the whole road would be shut down for another 2 – 3 hours.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Sullivan County EMA was also on the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air.