Vehicle collision closes North State of Franklin Road

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City roadway near Interstate 26 is closed after a wreck late Sunday night.

Washington County Tenn. Dispatch advises that the accident included a box truck and another vehicle.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

North State of Franklin closed at Browns Mill Road due to crash (Photo: WJHL)

The wreck was reported at around 8:49 p.m.

All lanes near the wreck on North State of Franklin Road were shut down at 10:30 p.m.

According to dispatch, there are injuries stemming from the crash but there are no details as to how many or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more details as they are available.