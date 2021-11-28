Vehicle collision closes North State of Franklin Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City roadway near Interstate 26 is closed after a wreck late Sunday night.

Washington County Tenn. Dispatch advises that the accident included a box truck and another vehicle.

  • Photo: WJHL
  • Photo: WJHL
  • North State of Franklin closed at Browns Mill Road due to crash (Photo: WJHL)

The wreck was reported at around 8:49 p.m.

All lanes near the wreck on North State of Franklin Road were shut down at 10:30 p.m.

According to dispatch, there are injuries stemming from the crash but there are no details as to how many or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more details as they are available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss