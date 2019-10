SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle accident has caused a power outage in Sullivan County Monday morning.

According to Appalachian Power’s website, the outage occurred at 6:35 a.m. on Monday morning.

The cause of the outage is reported as a vehicle accident.

Approximately 1,339 customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m.

Appalachian Power estimates the outage shoul be resolved as of 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.