JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant is coming to Johnson City featuring an all-vegan menu.

Frannie’s Vegan Cafe is set to open in August at 4100 North Roan Street Suite 1.

The new restaurant will provide dine-in seating and a to-go window. It will feature menu items like hummus, burgers, lobster rolls, tacos, barbeque, and meatless chicken nuggets.

The news release issued Monday added that all items would be 100 percent plant-based.