SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple lanes are closed on State Route VA-16 after a vehicle crash, VDOT says.

At approximately 1:51 p.m. on September 26, VDOT received a report of a crash on VA-16 near the entrance ramp onto I-81 South which led to the closure of all Southbound lanes.

Motorists can expect delays until the scene has been cleared, and are advised to avoid the route.