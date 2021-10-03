VDOT: I-81 N crash causing delays

UPDATE: As of 10:36 a.m., the right lane of I-81 N was closed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities say a crash along Interstate 81 North closed a lane and shoulder, causing significant delays.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash was reported around 10:09 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 28 of I-81 N.

Traffic was congested behind the crash as of 10:18 a.m. October 3 due to the closure of the right shoulder of the route.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, and to obey all traffic orders by responders on the scene.