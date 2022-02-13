VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Sunday was supposed to be the last day of the visitation suspension for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) however, due to rising COVID-19 cases, the suspension will be extended.

The department announced via Twitter that the suspension will be extended until Feb. 27, and “further adjustments may be made as warranted.”

At the beginning of January, VDOC decided to stop visitations to facilities citing an uptick in COVID cases.

At that time almost 2,000 cases were reported among inmates and there were 600 confirmed cases among guards.