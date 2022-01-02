VDH closes community vaccine centers on Monday, Military Circle Mall site to continue testing

FILE – Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards March 13, 2021, in Seattle. The District of Columbia government is imposing a series of COVID-19 vaccine mandates as it intensifies virus protocols in response to spiraling infection numbers and the march of the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Department of Health is closing all community vaccine centers across the Commonwealth on Monday due to expected inclement weather.

Officials say the centers in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke will be closed on Monday, January 3, 2022, out of an abundance of caution for patients and staff.

No vaccines will be offered at the Military Circle Mall location, however, testing will be able from 2 – 6 p.m.

Those who are affected will be notified and are advised to reschedule missed vaccine appointments as soon as possible. Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be safely extended up to 42 days after the first dose is given.

Those who miss the opportunity to get a second dose within 42 days should still proceed with a second dose and will be considered fully vaccinated, though per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is limited information on the effectiveness of receiving a second dose beyond 42 days.

Officials will make the decision on Monday evening whether to open or close the centers on Tuesday, January 4.