VDH announces 11th child under the age of 10 has died of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 11th child under the age of 10 in Virginia has died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH did not give any other identifying information about the child but said they were from the Northern Region.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

The VDH has not updated it dashboard as of Thursday night but reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths of children between the ages of 0 to 9 last week.