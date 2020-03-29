VDH: 890 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached nearly 900 on Sunday morning in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths attributed to the virus as of Sunday.

VDH reports 4 cases of the coronavirus in Southwest Virginia,

1 case in Bristol, Va.

1 case in Washington County, Va.

2 cases in Lee County

10,609 people have been tested in the state. There have been 112 virus hospitalizations.

