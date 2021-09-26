VCU calling for permanent ban of Delta Chi fraternity if misconduct allegations related to Adam Oakes’ death are verified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The investigation into the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes following a party involving the Delta Chi fraternity in February is still ongoing. On Monday the university decided to enact disciplinary measures against the fraternity and if hazing allegations are found to be true, VCU’s Division of Student Affairs wants them permanently removed from campus.

The independent investigation into Oakes’ death and Delta Chi began March 9, Adam’s body was found on West Clay St. in Richmond the morning of February 27. VCU and the Delta Chi national chapter both suspended the VCU Delta Chi chapter in the wake of Oakes’ death.

The decisions made Monday all hinge on if a review of the investigation finds that the fraternity was responsible for misconduct.

According to a VCU statement, the first steps of the disciplinary process are a report and recommendation to VCU’s Student Organization Conduct Committee. The Division of Student Affairs has submitted their report, gathering information from numerous other reports and allegations of misconduct on the night before and day of Oakes’ death. These reports allege violations of rules regarding chapter events, COVID-19 protocols, recruitment activities, alcohol and hazing.

The Student Organization Conduct Committee will have to review the report and then determine if any violations took place. They will then put in place the “appropriate sanctions.” This process will last into the summer.

Information provided in the report could be supplemented over time as the Richmond Police Department continues their investigation. Information could also be added if any other VCU Student Code of Conduct investigations are launched.

Oakes’ cousin Courtney White tells 8News that VCU banning the fraternity would set a standard for other incidents.

“I’d love to say that after Adam’s death, we can change the world, and we can change the culture. But I have to think realistically, you know,” White said. “This is happens in so many other states, and yes the change is occurring in that state but it’s not changing globally.”

