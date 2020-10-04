VASenateDebate: The top tweets from tonight’s U.S. Senate debate between Sen. Mark Warner and Dr. Daniel Gade

NORFOLK, Va. (WFXR) — Tonight’s U.S. Senate debate between Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Republican Dr. Daniel Gade spilled over onto Twitter with the hashtag #VASenateDebate.

Warner and Gade debated at Norfolk State University Saturday evening.

Warner’s campaign, running for his third term, sent the first tweet of the night drawing attention to the higher risks to African Americans who contract coronavirus and why he thinks more must be done to create accountability.

Black Americans are disproportionately contracting and dying of Covid-19. As the administration fails to record the data on this, Mark introduced the Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on COVID-19 Act to create accountability. #VASenateDebate — Mark Warner HQ (@MarkWarnerVA) October 3, 2020

There was also concern raised about Gade’s previous dismissive statements on Virginia’s mask mandate. His campaign answered a challenge from Warner with this tweet attacking Warner’s vote against a Republican coronavirus relief package in the Senate:

.@MarkWarnerVA I’ve said repeatedly I wear masks when necessary, but explain why you voted against much-needed relief for Virginia families. #VASenateDebate — Daniel Gade (@gadeforvirginia) October 3, 2020

Kate Waters, a communications staffer for Warner, quickly posted a tweet highlighting a radio interview Gade did earlier this year where he dismissed mask usage.

.@GadeforVirginia is changing his tune on masks tonight – saying he agrees with @MarkWarnerVa, but we all remember when he said masks were "tyranny." #VASenateDebate pic.twitter.com/XhpfNVHPKn — Kate Waters (@K8_Waters) October 3, 2020

A Gade supporter noted Warner’s opposition to the Republican coronavirus relief plan that failed in the Senate shortly after Gade brought it up during the debate.

The debate was a stark contrast to this week’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The candidates debated the issues raised by moderators Anita Blanton and Regina Mobley of WAVY and users on Twitter noticed, including Mark Warner support Perry Coburn.

The Supreme Court nomination drew attention and contention in the debate hall and online. Gade called attention to the issue of packing the court in this tweet:

.@MarkWarnerVA, will you commit to not packing the Supreme Court?#VASenateDebate — Daniel Gade (@gadeforvirginia) October 3, 2020

A Warner supporter called out President Trump’s efforts to fill the vacant seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, calling it a threat to women’s rights and members of the LGBTQ community.

The liberty and rights of women and LGBT+ people are threatened by Trump’s choice for Supreme Court. #VASenateDebate — Sarah J McLellan #FBPE 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇪🇮🇹⛴⚓️ (@Ithacanexile) October 3, 2020

Track reaction to tonight’s debate on Twitter: #VASenateDebate.

