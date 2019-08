BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Students at Van Pelt Elementary School will be going home early today after the main transformer blew.

According to the Bristol Virginia School District, BVU is replacing the transformer, but it will be later in the day.

The main transformer at Van Pelt has blown. BVU is replacing it but it will be later this p.m. As a result, VPES will be closing today. Car riders can be picked up at any time. Buses will leave VP at 11:00. Supervision will be available for students whose parents are unavailable — Bristol Va Schools (@BVPSDistrict) August 14, 2019

Students can be picked up by car at any time, and buses will leave at 11 a.m.

Supervision will be provided for any students whose parents cannot pick them up.