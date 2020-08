CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – A nursing home in Chilhowie, Virginia reported five positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Administrator Jason Lindsey told News Channel 11 that out of the 185 residents, five have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

No further information was available.

