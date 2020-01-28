Valentine dinner with music, dancing to benefit homeless animals

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you are looking for a night of music and dancing with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, our local animal rescue community has it covered.

The “Red, Hot and Blues for Rescue” fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 will benefit the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County and the Neonatal Kitten Rescue.

Tickets are available for purchase to take part in the event featuring three local bands, delicious food, giveaways and a romantic auction.

The romantic evening will take place in Downtown Kingsport at Taylored Venues.

Director of SCAS Cindy Holmes says these fundraisers are crucial for the rescue community as “kitten season” is nearing. All money raised at the fundraiser will help the two organizations purchase crucial supplies needed to start taking in and treating those kittens.

More information on the fundraiser can be found here.