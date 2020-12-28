Vaccination push continues across Tri-Cities for healthcare workers, first responders

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) This week regional health departments are continuing their push to vaccinate as many people as possible for coronavirus.

The Sullivan County Health Department received a shipment of another 700 COVID-19 vaccines Monday morning, Dec. 28. This is in addition to the previous 700 vaccines given to the department last week.

“Of the 1,400 allocation I have about 1,380 of those kind of signed up for the various entities that make up phases 1-A-1,” said Mark Moody, Emergency Response Coordinator for SCHD.

Tennessee has outlined a set of phases describing who will be able to receive the vaccine first, as it is not yet widely available for the general public.

Phase 1-A-1 includes frontline healthcare workers, hospital staff, home care workers, and first responders like police, firefighters and EMTs.

The health department hopes anyone who qualifies for the vaccine at this time will get it.

“The name “warp speed” may scare some people, but all that did was remove some of the government bureaucracy in working the vaccine up. It still was done very safely with all the same amount of clinical trials a vaccine normally goes through,” said Moody.

Ballad Health is also continuing its effort to vaccinate its employees. They have received a total of 14,000 COVID vaccines so far, primarily from Pfizer.

“Demand has been really high for the vaccine within the health system. ,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Chief Physician Executive for Ballad. “We are hoping that over time, the group that is concerned for whatever reason and are not taking the vaccine right now, that they will decide to take it.”

Ballad is working with local health departments to help vaccinate more people outside of its walls, and hopefully move the departments more quickly into the next phase of distribution.

“Assuming that the supply of the vaccine continues to remain sufficient, we will continue to work with our health departments to delineate the next group in line to receive the vaccine,” said Runnels.

That includes high risk members of the community like the elderly and outpatient health care workers.

Ballad Health’s Chief Operating Officer says the vaccine is safe and effective, and the data has shown side effects are in line with other approved vaccines.

“I think having more people take the vaccine really does help us get to that point where we can return to life as normal. It’s going to take a while. I would ask everyone to be patient and remember you still need to wear your mask when out in public, social distance and wash your hands,” said Eric Deaton, COO.

Ballad has five “pods” set up across their hospital system, two in Virginia and three in Tennessee, to vaccinate employees. They say turnout to receive the vaccine has been encouraging, but they are not requiring employees to be vaccinated at this time.

At this time the Sullivan County Health Department and Ballad Health report they have not seen any serious adverse effects in anyone who has received the vaccine.

SCHD will be providing vaccines to 1-A-1 qualified workers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday, Dec. 31 of this week, and again Monday and Tuesday Jan. 4 and 5.

Click here to learn more about phase 1-A-1 and who can get vaccinated at this time.