VA Tech defensive coordinator talks about how SW Virginia shaped him as a coach

Blacksburg, VA — Southwest Virginia native Justin Hamilton had some big shoes to fill at Virginia Tech when he was tabbed as the man to replace legend Bud Foster as the defensive coordinator.



Hamilton a former player at Clintwood, Virginia Tech, and then for a short time in the NFL. Hamilton credits his upbringing in Southwest Virginia for molding him for the position where he is today.

“In a small town there’s nowhere to hide, good or bad, If you are successful in doing some things, then you have to maintain humility because if you don’t, those communities tend to turn on those types of people and there are going to be days you want to stay under the covers and tap out and there are going to be days you want your face on a billboard in between it’s got to be the same guy every day and coach (Frank) Beamer thought us that to he talked about being the same guy every day and I think that’s critical especially for our kids who need to see that, says Hamilton.”