VA police say pursuit ends with single-car fatal crash

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a vehicle pursuit by a sheriff’s department ended with a fatal crash.

Virginia state police said in a news release Sunday that the incident began late Saturday night when the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department tried to stop a Honda Civic for speeding on Interstate 85.

Police say the driver failed to pull over and a pursuit began. They say the driver tried to take an exit off the interstate at a high rate of speed and struck a tree.

The news release says 27-year-old Valeton J. Pratt of Lawrenceville died on impact. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say it’s not clear if alcohol played a role in the crash.

