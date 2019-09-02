VA man dies in sea off Cape Hatteras National Seashore in NC

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) – A Virginia man pulled from the surf of a North Carolina beach is dead.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials say a bystander pulled the 61-year-old man from Oak Hills, Virginia, from the waves Sunday evening.

A spokesman for the federal park says the bystander spotted the swimmer in apparent trouble and brought him to shore. They were met by arriving rescue workers. CPR efforts failed.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined.

There were rip currents in the area and park officials said there was a high risk of more on Monday.

The Virginia man’s death marks the second this year in the waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore. There were five similar fatalities in 2018, seven in 2017, and eight in 2016.