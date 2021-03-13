Va. House candidates announce plans to challenge party incumbents

Virginia GOP still not settled on 2021 convention

The Republican Party of Virginia has yet to settle on a nominating process to pick candidates for the Nov. 2 elections, as two different proposals with remote locations for delegates are still being pitched.

Plans to hold a statewide convention at Liberty University in Lynchburg are out the window. And the Virginia GOP’s chairman is now seeking input from Republican unit chairs on two new options.

RPV chairman Rich Anderson asked all local Republican unit chairs, appointed representatives serving on congressional and legislative district committees, to pick between two plans in a letter Monday.

“We have two proposals before us,” Anderson wrote. “One is for Congressional District Committees to select remote voting locations for units in their district. The other is for local Republican units to select one remote voting location for their delegates only (or by agreement with one or more other nearby units, one combined voting location for delegates from multiple units).”

State delegates face challengers from within their own party

All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are on the line in November. Before voters head to the polls for the general election, they must select the party’s candidates. So far, 15 Virginia state delegates are facing challengers from within their own party.

These are the incumbents (12 Democrats and three Republicans) facing challengers in May and June, and the candidates vying for their House seats.

Democratic primary — June 8, 2021

68th District: City of Richmond (part) and Counties of Chesterfield (part) and Henrico (part)

Incumbent — Del. Dawn Adams

Primary challenger — Kyle Elliott

71st District – City of Richmond (part)

Incumbent — Del. Jeffrey Bourne

Primary challenger – Richard Walker

69th District – City of Richmond (part)

Incumbent — Del. Betsy Carr

Primary challenger — Michael Jones

50th District – City of Manassas and County of Prince William (part)

Incumbent — Del. Lee Carter

Primary challenger — Helen Zurita

31st District – Counties of Fauquier (part) and Prince William (part)

Incumbent — Del. Elizabeth Guzman

Primary challengers – Rod Hall, Idris O’Connor, Katelyn Page, Kara Pitek

79th District – Cities of Chesapeake (part), Norfolk (part) and Portsmouth (part)

Incumbent — Del. Stephen Heretick

Primary challenger — Nadarius Clark

47th District – County of Arlington (part)

Incumbent — Del. Patrick Hope

Primary challenger – Matt Rogers

38th District – County of Fairfax (part)

Incumbent — Del. Kaye Kory

Primary challenger – Holly Hazard

45th District – City of Alexandria (part) and Counties of Arlington (part) and Fairfax (part)

Incumbent — Del. Mark Levine

Primary challenger – Elizabeth Bennett-Parker

49th District – Counties of Arlington (part) and Fairfax (part)

Incumbent — Del. Alfonso Lopez

Primary challenger – Karishma Mehta

34th District – Counties of Fairfax (part) and Loudoun (part)

Incumbent — Del. Kathleen Murphy

Primary challenger – Jennifer Adeli

86th District – Counties of Fairfax (part) and Loudoun (part)

Incumbent — Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah

Primary challenger – Irene Shin

Republican convention — May 8, 2021

22nd District – City of Lynchburg (part) and Counties of Bedford (part), Campbell (part) and Franklin (part)

Incumbent — Del. Kathy J. Byron

Challenger – Isaiah Knight

24th District – Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington and Counties of Amherst (part), Augusta (part), Bath, and Rockbridge

Incumbent — Del. Ronnie Campbell

Challenger – Mark Reed

9th District – Counties of Franklin (part), Henry (part), and Patrick

Incumbent — Del. Charles Poindexter

Challenger – Wren Williams

In other candidate news…

Christopher Stone, an Air Force veteran, is seeking the GOP nomination in his run for the 13th House of Delegates District seat. The incumbent, Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), took office in 2018 and won re-election with nearly 56% of the district.

Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s defamation lawsuit against CBS gets appeal hearing Thursday

A federal appeals court on Thursday will hear Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s defamation lawsuit against CBS, which was dismissed by a federal judge last February. Fairfax sought $400 million from the network, claiming it failed to adhere to basic journalistic standards and follow up on allegations made by two women who accused Fairfax of sexual assault.

“We stand by our reporting and we will vigorously defend this lawsuit,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement before the case went to court last year.

Now, more than a year later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will hear Fairfax’s appeal. You can listen in on the hearing here.

