Va. House candidates announce plans to challenge party incumbents

Virginia GOP still not settled on 2021 convention
The Republican Party of Virginia has yet to settle on a nominating process to pick candidates for the Nov. 2 elections, as two different proposals with remote locations for delegates are still being pitched.
Plans to hold a statewide convention at Liberty University in Lynchburg are out the window. And the Virginia GOP’s chairman is now seeking input from Republican unit chairs on two new options.
RPV chairman Rich Anderson asked all local Republican unit chairs, appointed representatives serving on congressional and legislative district committees, to pick between two plans in a letter Monday.
“We have two proposals before us,” Anderson wrote. “One is for Congressional District Committees to select remote voting locations for units in their district. The other is for local Republican units to select one remote voting location for their delegates only (or by agreement with one or more other nearby units, one combined voting location for delegates from multiple units).”
State delegates face challengers from within their own party
All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are on the line in November. Before voters head to the polls for the general election, they must select the party’s candidates. So far, 15 Virginia state delegates are facing challengers from within their own party.
These are the incumbents (12 Democrats and three Republicans) facing challengers in May and June, and the candidates vying for their House seats.
Democratic primary — June 8, 2021
68th District: City of Richmond (part) and Counties of Chesterfield (part) and Henrico (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Dawn Adams
- Primary challenger — Kyle Elliott
71st District – City of Richmond (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Jeffrey Bourne
- Primary challenger – Richard Walker
69th District – City of Richmond (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Betsy Carr
- Primary challenger — Michael Jones
50th District – City of Manassas and County of Prince William (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Lee Carter
- Primary challenger — Helen Zurita
31st District – Counties of Fauquier (part) and Prince William (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Elizabeth Guzman
- Primary challengers – Rod Hall, Idris O’Connor, Katelyn Page, Kara Pitek
79th District – Cities of Chesapeake (part), Norfolk (part) and Portsmouth (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Stephen Heretick
- Primary challenger — Nadarius Clark
47th District – County of Arlington (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Patrick Hope
- Primary challenger – Matt Rogers
38th District – County of Fairfax (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Kaye Kory
- Primary challenger – Holly Hazard
45th District – City of Alexandria (part) and Counties of Arlington (part) and Fairfax (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Mark Levine
- Primary challenger – Elizabeth Bennett-Parker
49th District – Counties of Arlington (part) and Fairfax (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Alfonso Lopez
- Primary challenger – Karishma Mehta
34th District – Counties of Fairfax (part) and Loudoun (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Kathleen Murphy
- Primary challenger – Jennifer Adeli
86th District – Counties of Fairfax (part) and Loudoun (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah
- Primary challenger – Irene Shin
Republican convention — May 8, 2021
22nd District – City of Lynchburg (part) and Counties of Bedford (part), Campbell (part) and Franklin (part)
- Incumbent — Del. Kathy J. Byron
- Challenger – Isaiah Knight
24th District – Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington and Counties of Amherst (part), Augusta (part), Bath, and Rockbridge
- Incumbent — Del. Ronnie Campbell
- Challenger – Mark Reed
9th District – Counties of Franklin (part), Henry (part), and Patrick
- Incumbent — Del. Charles Poindexter
- Challenger – Wren Williams
In other candidate news…
Christopher Stone, an Air Force veteran, is seeking the GOP nomination in his run for the 13th House of Delegates District seat. The incumbent, Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), took office in 2018 and won re-election with nearly 56% of the district.
Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s defamation lawsuit against CBS gets appeal hearing Thursday
A federal appeals court on Thursday will hear Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s defamation lawsuit against CBS, which was dismissed by a federal judge last February. Fairfax sought $400 million from the network, claiming it failed to adhere to basic journalistic standards and follow up on allegations made by two women who accused Fairfax of sexual assault.
“We stand by our reporting and we will vigorously defend this lawsuit,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement before the case went to court last year.
Now, more than a year later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will hear Fairfax’s appeal. You can listen in on the hearing here.
