UVA-Wise to provide students, faculty, staff with iPads

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The University of Virginia at Wise is planning to make technology more in tune across campus by providing all full-time students, faculty and staff with an iPad, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

According to a release from the university, UVA-Wise will implemement the “innovate2eleVAte project” in the fall.

“UVA-Wise has many first-generation college students, and more than 85 percent of our students receive financial aid,” said Chancellor Donna. P. Henry. “As a result, many lack resources to bring laptops and other devices to campus and lack consistent access to technology. Putting an iPad in their hands will help level the playing field and give them a tool for achieving academic success.”

The university hopes that by providing the technology, students will be empowered and reach higher academic heights.

Henry said she expects enhanced classroom experience as a result of the project.

The iPads will already have apps preloaded with academic value, and other apps will also be available.

The release says that the implementation will allow faculty to select open-source textbooks, which will be available to students for no extra cost.

A trial run was conducted with 50 iPads last fall, and the feedback from faculty and students was positive.

“We were able to give iPads to our students going out in the field as student teachers,” Professor Andy Cox, chair of the teacher education program, said. “They used iPads for lesson plans, research, grading, and student review. The iPads were a tremendous benefit. I can’t wait for the program to go campus-wide.”

The $1.6 million project was funded by private money, and students who graduate from UVA-Wise may buy their iPad for $1.

The devices will be handed out in August.