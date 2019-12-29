UVA Wise students sweep 2019 National Collegiate Cornhole Championship

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – A pair of University of Virginia’s College at Wise students took home top honors at the National Collegiate Cornhole Championship (NCCC).

Austin Schlobohm and Isaac Green took home the doubles title on Saturday.

Schlobohm also capped off the day winning the singles championship.

The NCCC was held at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and broadcasted on ESPNU.

The National Collegiate Cornhole Championship crowns the best college team and alumni team from around the country.