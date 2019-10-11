UT vs. Mississippi State: What you need to know

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 13: Running back LaDarius Perkins #27 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs for a first down past linebacker A.J. Johnson #45 of the Tennessee Volunteers on October 13, 2012 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Vols are hosting a different team of bulldogs this Saturday, and the fans are hoping to see a different level of play this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know about UT versus Mississippi State game:

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for noon Eastern time on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Weather

Tickets

Tickets are still available on the UT Athletics Office’s website.

Ticket prices range from $50-$95.

Where to watch

The game will air on the SEC Network and will be available for streaming on WatchESPN.

The Vols so far

It has been DEVASTATING season so far for the Vols. They are currently 1-4 with no conference wins.

Last week, the Vols started freshman quarterback Brian Maurer over Jarrett Guarantano, and the response from fans was positive, despite the 43-14 loss to Georgia.

At the halfway point in the season, the Vols need any sort of spark to pick up a few victories this season.

The Bulldogs so far

It’s been a so-so start for the Bulldogs in 2019. They are currently 3-2, with their losses coming from Kansas State and Auburn.

Mississippi State has the conference’s lowest amount of passing yards; they average under 200 yards a game.

The Bulldogs rely almost purely on rushing, and they’re second in the SEC in terms of fewest turnovers.

Overall, they’re a conservative team, which is the opposite of what Tennessee can afford to be.

ESPN has the spread at 6.5 points with Mississippi State as the favorite.