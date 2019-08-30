UT vs. Georgia State: What you need to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It is football time in Tennessee! Well, it will be at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The Tennessee Volunteers are hosting the Georgia State Panthers at Neyland Stadium for the Vols’ first game of the 2019-2020 season.

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Game-Day Forecast

Ticket Information

Tickets are still available as of Friday at 4:30 p.m.

You can call the UT Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200 or go online to purchase tickets at their website. Tickets can also be purchased at Gate 21 at Neyland, starting at 11:30 a.m. up until halftime.

Where to watch/listen

The game will be airing on ESPNU and will also be available for streaming on WatchESPN.

News Channel 11 will also provide updates throughout the game with coverage of press conferences after the whistle blows.

About the Vols

The Vols are hoping to start off strong following a less-than-stellar season last year. They finished 5-7, with only 2 SEC victories.

This is Jeremy Pruitt’s second season as head coach, and he’s looking to showcase a stronger team than the one that finished bottom of the SEC East last year.

Pruitt brought in some impressive help on his coaching staff, namely Jim Chaney. Hopefully, with Chaney and Tee Martin back in Knoxville, Jarrett Guarantano can increase his total passing yards this season.

About the Panthers

The Georgia State Panthers had an even tougher season than the Vols in 2018-2019.

The Panthers only took home 2 wins and finished dead last in the Sun Belt East, making Pounce one very sad panther.

Georgia State is bringing back their senior quarterback Dan Ellington, who has proven to be capable after passing for over 2,100 yards last season.