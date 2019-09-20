UT vs. Florida: What you need to know

KNOXVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers is sacked by Cece Jefferson #96 of the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – The Volunteers are taking a trip down to The Swamp for their first conference game of the season.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s rivalry SEC game:

Kickoff

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, commonly known as The Swamp, in Gainesville, Florida.

Weather

Tickets

Tickets are still available on the University of Florida’s Athletics Office website.

Tickets to Saturday’s game range from $30-$130 each depending on the position.

Where to Watch

The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

WJHL will also have updates at the end of each quarter of play, as well as a post-game recap.

The Vols so far

The Vols have had a particularly rough start to the season, going into this game 1-2.

After losing 30-38 to Georgia State to start the season and then losing in double overtime to BYU, many fans weren’t even sure what to expect against UT Chattanooga last week.

To their favor, the Vols looked much better last week, showing off Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway as receivers and Ty Chandler as a strong rusher. The win came easily for the Vols 45-0.

A lot of blame for the start to the season has been directed at QB Jarrett Guarantano, but Jeremy Pruitt has insisted that Guarantano is their quarterback… period.

Despite that, the Vols did showcase two of their other QBs against the Mocs, Brian Maurer, who ran in a TD, and J.T Shrout, who converted a 4th down.

ESPN has the spread in Florida’s favor by 14 points.

The Gators so far

The Gators are going into this rivalry game 3-0 and ranked ninth in the AP polls.

After a comeback against Kentucky last week, the Gators find themselves in a peculiar position – without their starting quarterback.

Feleipe Franks went down against Kentucky with an ankle injury, so graduate Kyle Trask will be starting after he led the Gators to rally against the Wildcats.

Florida currently averages 32.7 points per game and only gives up an average of 13.7, while Tennessee’s average points given up is 13.7.