The Rock has been a fixture of campus life in Knoxville for more than 50 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just three days after Milligan cross country athlete Eli Cramer was tragically hit while running, the Tennessee track and field team honored the runner by painting “The Rock.”

The Volunteers painted the Knoxville landmark with plenty of motivational statements including “One Tennessee,” “Free Mileage,” and “Don’t be Afraid to be Different.”

The Rock has been a campus monument for over 50 years while painting the rock has been a tradition for students and faculty.

Cramer was a sophomore for the Buffs and he was one of the teams best runners after he broke the school’s 5K record at the NAIA National Championships earlier in March.

In addition to shattering records, he finished third at the 2021 national championship cross country team competition and was a two-time All-American and two-time All-AAC selection for cross country.