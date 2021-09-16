UT Police seek man who bought fan gear at Neyland with credit card stolen from elderly person

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man the department says used a stolen credit card to make $350 in purchases at Neyland Stadium during the Volunteers season opener on Sept. 2.

The suspect is shown on security footage wearing khaki shorts, a grey polo with a small Power T logo and a grey baseball cap featuring a black and white Smokey mascot logo.

UT Police said the man is accused of taking the credit card as well as other personal belongings from an elderly victim at the Tennessee-Bowling Green game on Sept. 2. Investigators say the stolen credit card was then used to make $350 in unauthorized purchases in the Vols shop.

If you have any information on the suspect you’re asked to contact UT Police at 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.