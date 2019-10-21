UT continues statewide tour touting free tuition at local high schools

University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd and University of Tennessee Junior Kloee King visited Daniel Boone High School Monday along with five other area high schools to discuss UT Promise.

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd visited five high schools Monday to talk to juniors and seniors about UT Promise, the last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students.

Boyd visited Daniel Boone High School with University of Tennessee Junior Kloee King to discuss the scholarship requirements and encourage students to attend the University of Tennessee.

Hailing from Scott County, Tennessee, King told students why she chose to attend UT to help the students of Daniel Boone High School make a more informed decision regarding attending a higher education institution.

Boyd said that the University of Tennessee is so eager to accept the students of the five TriCities high schools, that the president of the university personally visited each school to inform the students that they are wanted.

Boyd told students that he was the first person in his family to attend a higher education facility, and as a UT alum, he eagerly pressed qualifying students to apply for this new scholarship.

Students who are eligible for the scholarship must meet the following requirements:

A family household income of under $50,000 after other financial aid is received, such as Pell Grants, HOPE Scholarship or other institutional scholarships

Students must qualify for the Tennessee Hope Scholarship

Students must meet the academic qualifications for either UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and UT Health Science Center to be eligible for this new scholarship

Students must complete the Tennessee Promise application by November 1 and the UT Promise application by December 15 to be eligible.

To help ensure student success, they will be matched with volunteer mentors and will complete eight volunteer service hours each semester, Boyd explained to Daniel Boone High School Students Monday morning.

Earlier this month, Boyd traveled to Memphis, Martin, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville to talk with high school students and community leaders about the new scholarship program.

Since the launch of the UT Promise tour on September 23, more than 1,100 applications have been submitted by high school students across the state, a press release from the UT System Office of Communications and Marketing said.

The University of Tennessee Foundation launched its UT Promise Endowment campaign earlier in the fall, the release detailed, and $17.5 million has been raised toward the $100 million goal.

UT Promise will welcome its first class in the fall of 2020, and the scholarship program will include those students who were previously enrolled in college when the program begins in 2020, the release said.

Qualifying Tennessee residents who meet the criteria for UT Promise can transfer from any institution. According to the release, UT Promise is an expansion of scholarship offerings and does not replace existing scholarships.

UT Promise will be another tool in the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development initiative, which aims to get 55 percent of Tennesseans equipped with a college degree or certificate by the year 2025.

More information about UT Promise is available at: https://tennessee.edu/ut-promise/.