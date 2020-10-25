USA Ninja Challenge: Gym hosts grand opening for facility aimed toward family fun

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — USA Ninja Challenge hosted its grand opening on Saturday, which featured gym tours and a free open house.

The new gymnasium features a warped wall, rock walls, cargo nets, peg boards, slack lines, ropes, pinball blocks, hanging ladders, and other kid-friendly challenges.

USA Ninja Challenge offers gymnastics-based classes that are divided into specific age groups from 4 to 17 years and is available for events such as parties, group outings, and athletic team celebrations.

Programs offered at the gymnasium strive to improve children’s strength, flexibility and athleticism.

