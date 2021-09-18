US Air Force celebrates 74th birthday

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force airmen guide evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)

(WJHL) – The United States Air Force is celebrating its 74th year serving in the wild blue yonder as the US armed forces’ source of air, space and cyber power.

The Airmen and women of the United States Air Force serve as the forward arm for United States military action, protecting US assets far over the horizon.

Originally formed in 1907 as an extension of the United States Army, today’s Air Force was founded in 1947 by President Harry Truman as part of the National Security Act of 1947.

US Air Force members have served with distinction around the globe with notable performances of humanitarian missions such as the Berlin Airlift, a massive airdrop of food and supplies into West Berlin in order to relieve victims of Cold War embargoes.

More recently, the US Air Force assisted in the evacuation of Afghanistan, the largest airlift in United States history, to ensure that American allies, assets and equipment made it safely out of harm’s way.

According to the US Air Force’s personnel center there are 326,855 active duty members, 12,568 of which are pilots.

WJHL staff would like to extend a ‘Thank You’ to all Air Force service men and women, and wish the branch a happy 74th birthday.