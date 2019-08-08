UPDATE: $32,500 reward now offered for capture of escaped inmate Curtis Watson

WATCH LIVE: TBI officials are giving an update on the search for a suspect at the center of a BLUE ALERT.Story here- https://www.wjhl.com/news/regional/tennessee/tbi-issues-blue-alert-for-prison-escapee-person-of-interest-in-tdoc-employees-homicide/ Posted by WJHL on Thursday, August 8, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a news conference Thursday afternoon, TBI officials and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a man at the center of a BLUE ALERT.

The total reward now sits at $32,500.

Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning and is wanted in the killing of a Tennessee Dept. of Correction (TDOC) employee on Wednesday.

UPDATE: We are releasing two of Curtis Watson’s previous mug shots from his TDOC incarceration, in case he altered the appearance of his facial hair after his escape yesterday.



If you see him, do not approach. Call 911.



Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/4EhBnEK9J6 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019

The TDOC employee was Debra Johnson, 64, West Tennessee Correctional Administrator and a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee.

According to TDOC Commissioner Parker, Johnson’s body was found in her residence on the premises of the penitentiary Wednesday morning.

TBI is hosting a press conference now to update on the search for Curtis Watson.@GovBillLee just announced there is a $25,000 reward. https://t.co/NMtmtF19ot — TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) August 8, 2019

