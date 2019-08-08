UPDATE: $32,500 reward now offered for capture of escaped inmate Curtis Watson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a news conference Thursday afternoon, TBI officials and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a man at the center of a BLUE ALERT.
The total reward now sits at $32,500.
Curtis Ray Watson, 44, escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning and is wanted in the killing of a Tennessee Dept. of Correction (TDOC) employee on Wednesday.
The TDOC employee was Debra Johnson, 64, West Tennessee Correctional Administrator and a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee.
According to TDOC Commissioner Parker, Johnson’s body was found in her residence on the premises of the penitentiary Wednesday morning.