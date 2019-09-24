UPDATE: Suspect in Carter County road rage sentenced to serve 45 days in jail

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – The man charged in a road rage incident in Carter County on Wednesday has pleaded guilty to three charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in Carter County road rage case charged with DUI, other charges

Michael Richardson, 35, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence second offense, implied consent and financial responsibility.

Richardson received 45 days in jail, to be served immediately.

He was fined $650 for the three charges, and he must also pay court costs.

Richardson had also been charged with reckless endangerment, following too close and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Those charges were dismissed.

PREVIOUS STORY: THP: Road rage leads to crash in Carter Co. Wednesday night; charges pending

Richardson’s charges stemmed from a crash on Wednesday after he rammed the car ahead of him then ran off the road and hit a tree.