UPDATE: Smyth Co. Sheriff: Third child dies at hospital following homicide-suicide

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – UPDATE- Smyth County Sheriff Chip Schuler has confirmed a child flown to Johnson City Medical Center following a homicide-suicide has died.

Two other children were originally confirmed dead on the scene of the incident.

Police say a fourth child escaped and is with family. No update has been given on that child at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY:

According to Sheriff Schuler, a 27-year-old woman and two children, ages 3 and 10, were all deceased at the scene in the 100 block of Harley Road in Marion.

A 6-year-old child has been flown to the Johnson City Medical Center and is in critical condition.

According to Schuler, an 8-year-old child escaped the scene.

As of Friday afternoon, investigators believe the woman committed the homicide. There are no additional suspects at this time.

No names have been released as of Friday afternoon pending the notification of family members.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the incident around 6:15 a.m.

Previous

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Schuler has confirmed that three people are dead in the Thomas Bridge area of the county.

Sheriff Schuler did not say if all three deaths were the result of a homicide.

The sheriff’s office began investigating a reported homicide in the area Friday morning.