UPDATE: Roanoke Police searching for Franklin County murder suspect, all Roanoke City schools, VWCC closed

UPDATE: 9:28 A.M.: Reporter Ford Carson is on the scene of the RV which police believe is connected to Franklin County murder suspect Michael Brown.

The RV believed to be connected to Michael Brown. It was located in a parking lot across from the AllSports Cafe in southwest Roanoke. (Photo: Ford Carson/WFXR News)

UPDATE 9:18 A.M.: The Raleigh Court Branch of the Roanoke Public Library is closed because of the search for Michael Brown.

The Raleigh Court Branch of Roanoke Public Libraries will be closed until further notice today due to the search for… Posted by City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government on Thursday, November 14, 2019

UPDATE 8:54 A.M.: WFXR has obtained video of the scene earlier this morning after police “neutralized” the RV believed to be connected to Michael Brown.

Roanoke Police have called a press conference for 12 p.m. to provide an update on the search for Brown.

The following video is unedited.

UPDATE 8:29 A.M.: The Science Museum of Western Virginia is closed as the search for Michael Brown continues.

“Please remain vigilant today and remember that if you see something, say something,” the museum posted to Facebook. “If you believe you see Michael Alexander Brown you are advised to call 911. Stay safe ❤️”

The museum will be closed today. Our policy is to follow the Roanoke City Public Schools closures, and due to the police… Posted by Science Museum of Western Virginia on Thursday, November 14, 2019

UPDATE 8:21 A.M.: Roanoke County Police have released a statement on Facebook saying it has no indication that county residents may be in danger as Roanoke City Police search for Michael Brown. He is wanted in connection with the murder of his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County and is considered armed and dangerous.

“At this time, Roanoke County officials do not have any indication that our residents should have safety concerns about the current situation occurring near Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke City,” the post read. “Roanoke County Police is assisting local, State and Federal law enforcement in the operation. If anyone should have information regarding the situation, please dial 9-1-1 to report it.”

Roanoke City Schools, Roanoke Catholic, and Virginia Western Community College are all closed today after a person believed to be Michael Brown was spotted in Roanoke early Thursday morning. An RV connected to Brown was located near Patrick Henry High School, but Roanoke City Police say the vehicle has now been “neutralized.”

At this time, Roanoke County officials do not have any indication that our residents should have safety concerns about… Posted by Roanoke County, VA Police Department on Thursday, November 14, 2019

UPDATE 7:45 A.M.: Roanoke City Police are searching for Michael Brown. He is wanted for murder in Franklin County.

According to police, he has been seen in the Roanoke area. He is looking for a vehicle or is on foot. An RV connected to Brown has been “neutralized,” Roanoke Police said.

The light colored object is the RV believed to be connected to Michael Brown. Police said it has been “neutralized.” (Photo: Curt Schruth/WFXR News)

Police said he was last seen in a black waist-length coat. All classes and activities at Roanoke City Schools and Virginia Western Community College have been canceled for the day.

All daycares in the area have been alerted.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter-in-place.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Police are investigating an ongoing situation near Patrick Henry High School this morning.

They are warning all residents living within half of a mile radius of the 2100 block of Grandin Road Southwest to shelter in place until further notice.

Avoid travel in this immediate area if possible. Please make sure all of your exterior doors are locked.

If anyone in this area sees any suspicious activity or suspicious people, please do not hesitate to call 911 and share what you know.

