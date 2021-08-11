UPDATE: Inmate barricade situation at Lynchburg Detention Center resolved without incident, police say

UPDATE 8:17 a.m. (8/11/21): More than 12 hours after inmates barricaded themselves inside a housing unit at the Lynchburg Detention Center, authorities say the situation was resolved without incident Wednesday morning.

Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, and Blue Ridge Regional Jail Administrator Josh Salmon are set to share additional information during a news conference in City Council Chamber at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

UPDATE 6:28 a.m. (8/11/21): A number of intersection closures are in place Wednesday morning as authorities remain at the Lynchburg Detention Center, where inmates have barricaded themselves inside a housing unit after forcing out correctional officers Tuesday evening.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, all inmates and correctional officers are safe at this time, with no reports of injuries or hostages.

However, the following intersections are currently closed due to the situation:

8th and Clay Street

8th and Madison Street

11th and Clay Street

11th and Madison Street

10th and Clay Street

UPDATE 5:19 a.m. (8/11/21): Inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center are still barricaded inside a housing unit Wednesday morning after they forced correctional officers out of the housing area Tuesday evening.

Even though police say a crisis negotiations team and a tactical team are currently inside the jail to speak with the inmates, there is no word on how many inmates are barricaded inside.

Authorities say, as far as they are aware, there are no injuries, hostages, or demands. In addition, there is reportedly no threat to the public at this time.

WFXR News currently has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.: Police in Lynchburg have confirmed to WFXR News that earlier Tuesday evening, inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center barricaded themselves inside of a housing unit, after forcing correctional officers out of that housing area.

The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. A crisis negotiations team, as well as a tactical team, are both currently inside of the jail talking with the barricaded inmates.

At this time, authorities cannot say how many inmates are currently inside the housing unit.

Carrie Dungan with Lynchburg Police spoke with WFXR News’ Amanda Lee about the situation. See that interview below.

